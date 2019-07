FIEL Houston FIEL Houston

- FIEL Houston has confirmed that a few people were arrested by ICE at a southwest Houston apartment complex Monday morning.

The organization says the arrests were made at El Paraíso Apartments at 7700 Corporate Drive. The manager of the apartment complex says tenants saw ICE agents dressed in camouflage on the property.

A total of six people were taken into custody.

FIEL was at the apartment complex educating tenants about their rights.