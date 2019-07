- A Honduran man, who was in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, died Sunday at the Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital (MHNH) in Humble, Texas.

Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres, 30, entered ICE custody on June 6. On June 18, Balderramos-Torres was transferred to the Houston Contract Detention Facility in Houston.

ICE says On June 30, Balderramos-Torres was found unresponsive in his dormitory. Attempts by medical personnel from ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to revive Balderramos-Torres were unsuccessful. EMS immediately transferred him to MHNH, where medical staff pronounced him deceased at 6:45 a.m.

Balderramos-Torres is the sixth detainee to pass away in ICE custody in fiscal year 2019, which began Oct. 1, 2018.

An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death.