- As part of the I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will reduce the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest northbound between Chimney Rock and Weslayan from four lanes to three lanes beginning Monday, June 10 at 5 a.m. until early 2020.

To facilitate this closure, crews will restripe the northbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest and temporarily close two alternate mainlanes of I-69 Southwest northbound between Chimney Rock and Weslayan starting Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 10 at 5 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.