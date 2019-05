- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during an argument with his wife.

Houston police say the husband and wife were fighting early Monday morning at home on the 1000 block of Beckman, when they started arguing over a gun.

During the fight, the gun went off, and the husband was shot in the head.

Multiple family members were present and may have involved in the fight as well. Authorities say a few young children were also at the home. It is not known if they witnessed the shooting.

The man was transported in critical condition by Houston firefighters.

His wife was placed in cuffs and put in a patrol car.