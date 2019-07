- A huntsman spider had an unfortunate run-in that resulted in it losing three legs but it made a full recovery and regrew its legs after molting.

The spider was recorded on February 20 by Lisa Van Kula Donovan in Torbanlea, Queensland.

Van Kula Donovan said she wasn’t sure what happened to the spider, and noticed it was taking longer to molt.

A 2007 study by Wrinn and Uetz, as referenced in Scientific American, said spiders regenerating legs took an average of 3.7 days longer to molt.

Credit: wannabe_entomologist via Storyful