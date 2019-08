In honor of the 31 lives lost in the El Paso and Dayton massacres, hundreds of volunteers with Mom's Demand Action rallied outside Houston City Hall Sunday evening. The group stood alongside prominent city officials calling lawmakers to pass sensible gun reform.

The crowd chanted and held signs urging Senators to pass legislation approving universal background checks and red flag laws.

The group's message was echoed by Democratic members of Congress like Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Al Green.

“It's time for us to ban assault weapons that are designed to kill people! It's time to ban them,” Green said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called out Texas lawmakers to do their job.

“Senator Cornyn and our good friend, Senator Cruz-- it's time to lead. Showing up and praying and showing up for the cameras, ain't doing it. The work for them needs to be in Washington; not the scene of every mass shooting,” Acevedo said.

15-year-old Milan Narayan is a sophomore at Bellaire High School and a leader of the local chapter of Students Demand Action.

“If your thoughts are truly with the victims of gun violence, then you would do something to fix it. It's not rocket science. It's common sense,” said Narayan during a speech at the rally.