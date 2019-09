Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

- Tears filled a lot of eyes last night as hundreds prayed for 15-year-old Ryder Cambron to be found.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 20500 block of Imperial Oak Drive in the Indigo Lakes Subdivision Tuesday night. Montgomery County Sheriffs deputies say she was riding a Mule ATV.

The last time anyone heard from her was by text at around 8:15.

The ATV was found abandoned along with her cell phone.

Deputies say they fear for her safety.

About 140 volunteers combed the area around the teen's home.

Family friend David Scott says volunteers knocked on 750 doors looking for any kind of information or surveillance video that could lead to Ryder. Her father Charlie Cameron told those attending the vigil that God was watching over her.

Anyone with information should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.