- A Channelview citizen reported a bone found at Moncrief Park, and it has been confirmed to belong to a human.

A citizen at Moncrief Park, 16800 Bear Bayou in Channelview notified one of our @HCSOTexas Park units of a possible human bone found while she walked in the park. A review by the Harris Co Institute of Forensic Sciences has determined it to be a human bone. Investigators enroute. pic.twitter.com/38SG97h8ri — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 7, 2019

Another bone was recovered, also of human origin.

Update on human bone recovery: @HCSOTexas Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene. They recovered what appeared to be two bones of human origin. The bones appeared weathered & aged. The Harris Co. Institute of Forensic Sciences will be assisting #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 7, 2019

Not many details are available at this time. The remains have not been connected to any particular missing person case at this time.