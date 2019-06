- The HPD Bicycle Relay Team is taking to the streets again!

They are pedaling to Boston, Massachusetts to raise money to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The 2,200 mile journey will take eight days to complete.

Team members will wear at least one "dog tag" featuring the name of the patient or survivor who serves as their inspiration.

About 27 officers and civilians touched by the often deadly disease, will meet at the Houston Police Officers' Union Tuesday morning, before they head to Boston at 10 a.m.

This is the 38th year HPD officers have raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Officers have traveled almost 85,000 miles and raised more than $7 million to help find a cure and improve the quality of life for those battling blood-related cancers.

For continuing updates on the ride, follow HPD on Twitter or on Facebook.