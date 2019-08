- Galveston Island is ready to welcome over 250,000 visitors for the long Labor Day weekend!

Festivities include the 10th Annual Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival at Moody Gardens and the GCVA Labor Day Classic Volleyball Tournament on East Beach.

As always, you can take the family to Schlitterbaun or Pleasure Pier, take a dolphin watching trip from the Harbor Tours area, or enjoy shopping and dining on the Downtown Strand District.

Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis says have fun, but be responsible. Be aware of the high heat and keep your eyes on your children at all times. Assign one person to be on alert. Swim near lifeguards, and stay away from the rip currents at the jetties.

Enjoy the beautiful weekend, but as Chief Davis says, “Don’t check your brain at the Causeway!”

For more information on the Labor Day happenings, visit Galveston.com.