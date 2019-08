The man accused of murdering six members of a Spring family is set to face trial Monday morning. Ronald Lee Haskell, 39, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder for shooting and killing the Stay family in July of 2014.

Investigators say the horrific murders all began when Haskell went searching for his ex-wife who had apparently left him after several instances of domestic violence.

On the evening of July 9, 2014, investigators said Ronald Lee Haskell disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and stormed into a home on Leaflet Lane in Spring, demanding to see his estranged ex-wife.