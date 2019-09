- The Houston Zoo will be closed on Wednesday, September 18 due to weather related to Tropical Storm Imelda.

Due to inclement weather, the Houston Zoo will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 18. The safety of our animals, staff, and guests is our top priority. We will provide updates if necessary. pic.twitter.com/AM4ut03h7A — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) September 17, 2019

The animals will be cared for during the storm by a select group of zoo staff who will stay at the zoo throughout the weather event. The animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like this one.

The zoo will update its plans to reopen as the weather event continues.