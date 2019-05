- He's the guy you call at one of your most vulnerable times, but who do you turn to when the tow truck driver gets out of hand?

One man recently called the police on a wrecker driver, telling the dispatcher a pretty bizarre tale. Now, that Houston area tow truck driver is behind bars and could be for a long time.

When that driver called 911, he said he was in fear for his life because according to him, tow truck driver Clinton Hudnall was relentlessly pursuing him near Spring Cypress Road.

“The complainant did try to take different turns and get away from the guy. It didn't work,” explains Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, who says according to the alleged victim, the wrecker driver even drove in the wrong lane toward oncoming traffic to keep up and tried ramming his car. So he called for help.

“He did the right thing. He immediately called 911, got law enforcement on the line, pulled in a public area and waited for law enforcement,” he said.

Constable Herman says tempers actually seem to heat up, along with temperatures.

“We see this type of thing, aggressive driving pretty persistent during the summer months. People get heated a lot easier,” he said.

So what should you do if it happens?

“Dont' engage them. Try to distance yourself if you can,” he advised.

Constable Herman says they have no idea what made the accused so angry.

“At the end of the day, you do things like this and there is a consequence and he was put in jail for it,” he said.

The wrecker driver initially claimed he had video of and was pursuing a suspected drunk driver but he never contacted police, couldn’t produce that video and deputies say several things about his story didn’t ring true.

Hudnall is being held on a $30,000 bond and is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which, if found guilty, is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.