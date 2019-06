It is the NFL offseason, and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is using this time for spiritual fulfillment.

While in the middle of his trip to Israel sponsored by America’s Voices in Israel, Watson was baptized in the Jordan River.

This was a planned part of Watson’s trip, according to Rabbi Irwin Katsof, the director of America’s Voices in Israel.

“It’s definitely a life-changing experience for you to really feel the energy of Israel and especially Jerusalem,” Watson said during a stop at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to The Times of Israel. “It’s made my spiritual side a lot stronger.”