- If you are in the market for a home and hope that it will grow in value over the years, Houston suburbs could be a great place to settle down, according to a study from SmartAsset published by Fox Business.

The study looked at home prices from 1994 to 2018 to base its analysis on how likely homeowners were to see a significant decline in value.

Sugar Land and The Woodlands were two Houston suburban neighborhoods most likely to grow in value, as well as Austin areas Round Rock and Georgetown.

Other states with multiple top-ranking neighborhoods include Colorado and California, if you're looking to relocate to a stable neighborhood.