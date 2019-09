- Houston Police Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who carjacked an elderly woman while she was picking up her dry cleaning in southeast Houston.

The woman, who is 79 years old, told FOX 26 she went to the dry cleaners to pick up a dress she wanted to wear for church. Instead, she was robbed of her car, and belongings. Feeling vulnerable, she didn’t want her face shown, but wanted to share her story.

“I was more nervous than shocked, nervous and shocked. Nothing like that ever happened to me before,” said the woman.

It was a cowardly act, in broad daylight. The victim tells us on August 28 she was inside the One Stop Cleaners on the 8000 block on Martin Luther King Blvd. when the man first approached her, asking to borrow her cellphone. She said no, and he left the store, only to wait for her outside.

“He came up with his fist like this and he said, 'Give me those keys.' He said, 'I said you better give me my keys, I’ll bust you in your face,'” she tells us.

She threw her keys to get away and ran inside the car, only to realize she made a huge mistake.

“But I couldn’t crank the car, because I didn’t have no key and I said 'oh Lord, I forgot if he gets my keys he can unlock the door.' He opened the door and he told me, 'you better get out, I’ll bust you in your face with my fist.' When he stepped back and he drew his fist at me to hit me in the face, I said ‘OK, OK, I’m getting out,’ and I put my hands up, and I told him I was getting out.“

The man, wearing a black hoodie and believed to be in his 20’s, pushed her against another car, and speed off in her car.

“They took everything I had, my keys, my bank cards, my credit cards, my drivers license, keys to my house,“ she said.

Her vehicle was located on September 10, but it’s in need of repairs. She’s been through a lot in the last month, and is hoping the man gets taken off the streets.

“I would like for them to find him and let him know whatever they do to him, that it wasn’t good what he did to me, because I was scared,” she says.

The suspect’s face was clear in the surveillance video, so take a close look at it posted above. If you recognize him please, call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.