Houston police officer walks for the first time since being shot multiple times a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428826274_428856711_138197";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428856711","video":"605169","title":"Man%20in%20hospital%20after%20being%20shot%20in%20the%20head","caption":"FOX%2026%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F14%2FMan_in_hospital_after_being_shot_in_the__0_7658402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F14%2FMan_in_hospital_after_being_shot_in_the_head_605169_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663126018%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DHX7VY-kT-X4vqcIeQeXKL8GWVYg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-walks-for-the-first-time-since-being-shot-multiple-times"}},"createDate":"Sep 14 2019 10:27PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428826274_428856711_138197",video:"605169",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Man_in_hospital_after_being_shot_in_the__0_7658402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/14/Man_in_hospital_after_being_shot_in_the_head_605169_1800.mp4?Expires=1663126018&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=HX7VY-kT-X4vqcIeQeXKL8GWVYg",eventLabel:"Man%20in%20hospital%20after%20being%20shot%20in%20the%20head-428856711",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-walks-for-the-first-time-since-being-shot-multiple-times"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 14 2019 06:31PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 14 2019 10:27PM CDT
Updated Sep 14 2019 10:32PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428826274-428856728" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/hpd5_1568518308290_7658404_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428826274" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo recalls the frightening, chaotic Thursday night, when a 29-year-old <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd">officer was shot multiple times by a carjacking suspect</a>.</p> <p>However, he says, everything fell perfectly into place to make sure the officer survived.</p> <p>“Had we not had the kits that we carry with us now and his partner being a former army medic, we might be talking about a funeral,” Acevedo told FOX 26 outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital where the officer is being treated.</p> <p>Within just two days after being shot three times, the officer is celebrating a milestone in his recovery.</p> <p>“Today he did some walking,” Acevedo said smiling. “When you put it all together, it was meant for him to survive and everything was in place.”</p> <p>Joe Gamaldi, the President of the Houston Police Officer Union also tweeting about the moment:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“Our [officer’s] resilience/strength is absolutely incredible. After being shot multiple times, going through a 5hr surgery less than 48 hrs ago, he’s already up and walking. He is a testament to the strength of our officers and our City. As his father put it, he is a Walking Miracle.”</em></p> <p>Acevedo says the outpouring of support is helping uplift the officer.</p> <p>“He can feel all the good thoughts and the prayers coming from the community from his coworkers and families,” Acevedo added.</p> <p>The police officer is expected to be released from the hospital in 4-5 days.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the search continues for the 4th suspect in Thursday night’s crime spree when two people were carjacked and a priest assaulted in Southeast Houston.</p> <p>“There’s a lot of video footage from businesses and everything else that we’re looking at and we’re confident that somebody knows something, somebody will come forward,” Acevedo stated.</p> <p>Two other suspects are in custody. The one who shot the officer was killed. Lauren Bruner, one of last survivors of USS Arizona, dies at 98
Posted Sep 14 2019 05:33PM CDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 10:45AM CDT
Lauren Bruner, one of the last four survivors of the attack on the USS Arizona by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941, died Tuesday in California. He was 98.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that Pearl Harbor Survivor Lauren Bruner has passed away," the Pearl Harbor National Memorial said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Lauren has come back to Hawaii many times over the years and was well known to many of us here at the visitor center. He will be greatly missed."

Bruner, who was a 21-year-old fire controlman third class in charge of the ship's .50-caliber guns, was the second to last person to leave the burning ship after the onslaught by the Japanese.

US health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy
Posted Sep 14 2019 05:00PM CDT
Government experts on Friday backed an experimental treatment for children with peanut allergies that could become the first federally approved option for preventing life-threatening reactions.

The treatment is daily capsules of peanut powder that gradually help children build up a tolerance.

The outside panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted overwhelmingly in favor of the treatment from Aimmune Therapeutics. The nonbinding vote amounts to an endorsement for approval.

Thieves brazenly steal elderly woman's wallet at California grocery store
Posted Sep 14 2019 04:48PM CDT
Police in Walnut Creek, California have been looking for two women who teamed up to snatch an elderly woman's wallet out of her purse as she shopped at a grocery store on Monday, September 9.

Surveillance footage shared by the Walnut Creek Police Department on Wednesday shows one suspect, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black hat, standing near the victim at a Safeway in Walnut Creek. The suspect looks around the victim and her shopping cart before walking away and returning several times.

The video then shows the suspect standing behind the shopper and leaning over to fish the victim's wallet out of her purse. Another suspect stands off to the side and watches. The duo are later captured on camera exiting the store. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lauren Bruner, one of last survivors of USS Arizona, dies at 98</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 05:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 10:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lauren Bruner, one of the last four survivors of the attack on the USS Arizona by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941, died Tuesday in California. He was 98.</p><p>“We are deeply saddened to share the news that Pearl Harbor Survivor Lauren Bruner has passed away,” the Pearl Harbor National Memorial said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Lauren has come back to Hawaii many times over the years and was well known to many of us here at the visitor center. He will be greatly missed.”</p><p>Bruner, who was a 21-year-old fire controlman third class in charge of the ship’s .50-caliber guns, was the second to last person to leave the burning ship after the onslaught by the Japanese.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-health-experts-back-treatment-for-kids-with-peanut-allergy" title="US health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy" data-articleId="428841107" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/14/peanut-photo_1568498317636_7658225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/14/peanut-photo_1568498317636_7658225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/14/peanut-photo_1568498317636_7658225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/14/peanut-photo_1568498317636_7658225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/14/peanut-photo_1568498317636_7658225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Government experts on Friday backed an experimental treatment for children with peanut allergies that could become the first federally approved option for preventing life-threatening reactions.</p><p>The treatment is daily capsules of peanut powder that gradually help children build up a tolerance.</p><p>The outside panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted overwhelmingly in favor of the treatment from Aimmune Therapeutics. The nonbinding vote amounts to an endorsement for approval.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/thieves-brazenly-steal-elderly-woman-s-wallet-at-california-grocery-store" title="Thieves brazenly steal elderly woman's wallet at California grocery store" data-articleId="428816886" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Thieves_brazenly_steal_elderly_woman_s_w_0_7658223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Thieves_brazenly_steal_elderly_woman_s_w_0_7658223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Thieves_brazenly_steal_elderly_woman_s_w_0_7658223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Thieves_brazenly_steal_elderly_woman_s_w_0_7658223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/Thieves_brazenly_steal_elderly_woman_s_w_0_7658223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walnut Creek Police Department via Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thieves brazenly steal elderly woman's wallet at California grocery store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 04:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Walnut Creek, California have been looking for two women who teamed up to snatch an elderly woman’s wallet out of her purse as she shopped at a grocery store on Monday, September 9.</p><p>Surveillance footage shared by the Walnut Creek Police Department on Wednesday shows one suspect, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black hat, standing near the victim at a Safeway in Walnut Creek. The suspect looks around the victim and her shopping cart before walking away and returning several times.</p><p>The video then shows the suspect standing behind the shopper and leaning over to fish the victim’s wallet out of her purse. Another suspect stands off to the side and watches. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/national-security-advisor-john-bolton-out-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 