- Cain appeared in court Thursday as prosecutors read the accusations that he molested and raped a 13-year-old girl multiple times. He is charged with the first degree felony of continuous sexual abuse of a child and the second degree felony of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17.

Prosecutors said Cain would pick up the 13-year-old girl, take her to his home or various parking lots and sexually assault her. Authorities said the abuse continued on for months.

Investigators also said Cain sent the girl explicit messages on Instagram and later, blamed the underage victim for initiating the sexual encounters.

Cain has served nearly 20 years as pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston.

Neighbors, parishioners and parents whose children attend the daycare that share a parking lot with the church were shocked.

“He made a bad mistake. I'm not sure if he did it or not, but yeah. A little bit shocked. Did not expect that,” said parishioner, Dan Reed.

“Unspeakable. You mean it happened more than once?” said Sol, who lives across the street from the church.

“I want more information.That's crazy,” said Meosha Queen, whose kids attend the adjacent daycare.

The 65-year-old remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond. Cain is due back in court Friday.