- Video of students walking through flood water at an elementary school in Houston has gone viral. FOX 26 has heard from several parents upset that Houston Independent School District decided not to close ahead of severe weather.

Houston mother Laura Elder says she would have been livid if that were her child in the viral video. She is upset that HISD didn't cancel school in weather that left her driving and walking though high water to get her kids.

"I mean it just wasn't worth the risk," Elder said.

Emmanuel Gallegos went out to pick up his son and nephew from school Thursday as many roads were flooded. He says he could only make it so far by car.

"I just took off running and the whole street was flooded," Gallegos said.

HISD released a statement saying in part: