<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414223823" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414223823" data-article-version="1.0">Houston named 12th largest senior workforce in US</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-named-12th-largest-senior-workforce-in-us">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 07:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414223823.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414223823");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414223823-414223490"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="86 year old pensioner Pat Salmon sits at home with her hands on her lap" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>86 year old pensioner Pat Salmon sits at home with her hands on her lap</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414223823-414223490" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/GettyImages-96790360_1561248837681_7433430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="86 year old pensioner Pat Salmon sits at home with her hands on her lap" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>86 year old pensioner Pat Salmon sits at home with her hands on her lap</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - With many baby boomers holding off on retirement, <a href="https://www.provisionliving.com/news/cities-most-working-seniors">this study pinpoints which communities have the most robust and vibrant senior workforce</a>.</p> <p>The study found that Houston ranks among the top 15 largest senior workforces in the nation with at least one out of five adults over the age of 65 still working.</p> <p>As the average retirement age slowly creeps up in the United States, many Americans are faced with the harsh reality that they will be working later in life than originally planned.</p> <p>Provision Living analyzed US Census Bureau data for cities with populations over 200,000, finding that Houston is among the largest senior workforces in the country with 22 percent of adults 65 years and older still working. </p> <p>Half of the cities in the Top 10 were in Texas. </p> working.</p> <p>As the average retirement age slowly creeps up in the United States, many Americans are faced with the harsh reality that they will be working later in life than originally planned.</p> <p>Provision Living analyzed US Census Bureau data for cities with populations over 200,000, finding that Houston is among the largest senior workforces in the country with 22 percent of adults 65 years and older still working. </p> <p>Half of the cities in the Top 10 were in Texas. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/private-funeral-for-maleah-davis-to-be-held-on-june-22" title="Private funeral to honor Maleah Davis held on Saturday" data-articleId="412113431" > <h4 class="headline">Private funeral to honor Maleah Davis held on Saturday</h4> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maleah Davis was remembered during a private funeral service on Saturday morning. </p><p>Richardson Mortuary hosted the service at 10:00 a.m.</p><p>Their website gave the option to send flowers for the private ceremony.</p> </div> </a> </li> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Maleah_Davis__father_posts_photos_of_dau_0_7420614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Maleah_Davis__father_posts_photos_of_dau_0_7420614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Maleah_Davis__father_posts_photos_of_dau_0_7420614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Maleah_Davis__father_posts_photos_of_dau_0_7420614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Maleah_Davis__father_posts_photos_of_dau_0_7420614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Private funeral to honor Maleah Davis held on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maleah Davis was remembered during a private funeral service on Saturday morning. </p><p>Richardson Mortuary hosted the service at 10:00 a.m.</p><p>Their website gave the option to send flowers for the private ceremony.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/1-year-old-dies-after-being-left-in-vehicle-in-galveston" title="1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in Galveston" data-articleId="414222480" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/xt_NC_04725725ze664z4218zb662z30014457529e_1561247553063_7433428_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/xt_NC_04725725ze664z4218zb662z30014457529e_1561247553063_7433428_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/xt_NC_04725725ze664z4218zb662z30014457529e_1561247553063_7433428_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/xt_NC_04725725ze664z4218zb662z30014457529e_1561247553063_7433428_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/xt_NC_04725725ze664z4218zb662z30014457529e_1561247553063_7433428_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in Galveston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The child of an employee of Galveston TexMex restaurant died Saturday after being left in the parent's vehicle for about 5 hours.</p><p>At approximately 11:00 a.m., a parent arrived for work at 6316 Stewart Road, Los Lazos restaurant. An approximately 1-year old child was left in the car outside of this address. At around 4:00 p.m., the parent returned to the car and found the child to be unresponsive.</p><p>First responders were called and began treating the child and made transport to the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch here in Galveston. The child was pronounced dead at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital Trauma Center after all avenues of treatment were exhausted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/location-for-santa-fe-high-school-shooting-trial" title="Santa Fe High School shooting trial moved to Fort Bend County" data-articleId="414030229" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trial_for_admitted_Santa_Fe_shooter_move_0_7431217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <li> <a href="/news/local-news/location-for-santa-fe-high-school-shooting-trial" title="Santa Fe High School shooting trial moved to Fort Bend County" data-articleId="414030229" > <h4>Santa Fe High School shooting trial moved to Fort Bend County</h4> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-content"> <p>The trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter will be held in Fort Bend County next January.</p><p>Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 massacre.</p><p>TIMELINE: What happened that horrific day</p> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter will be held in Fort Bend County next January.</p><p>Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 massacre.</p><p>TIMELINE: What happened that horrific day</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/ice-raids-to-target-migrant-families-on-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_20190621201512-400801"/> </figure> <h3>ICE raids to target migrant families on Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/one-third-of-women-go-on-dates-for-the-free-food-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271.png"/> </figure> <h3>One third of women go on dates for the free food, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_20190622022959-401385"/> </figure> <h3>After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="angelasmith_1561170322812.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 