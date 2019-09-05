< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Houston mayoral candidates clash at East End forum Houston mayoral candidates clash at East End forum 05 2019 09:25PM By Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 05 2019 08:07PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 05 2019 09:25PM CDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 09:32PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427598482-427608059" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Even in the friendliest political forum, the incumbent is always the hunted with challengers looking for opportunities to score.

"The streets are still a disaster. We just flooded 100,000 houses. The Flood Czar says we are no better prepared than we were in 2017," said mayoral candidate Bill King.</p> <p>"Mayor Turner can say what we need now. He had four years to demonstrate it and you have to ask yourself the question - is it in your community?" said mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins.</p> <p>"We're fighting with our firefighters in court about providing them fair pay. There's corruption that's rampant at City Hall. There is waste that is rampant and we can't even pick up the trash on time," said mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee.</p> <p>But after 32 months in office, Sylvester Turner is waging a spirited defense.</p> <p>Before the heavily Hispanic East End Chamber he drew applause with praise for two of his most high-profile appointments.</p> <p>"I am so proud to have Sam Pena as the fire chief and Chief Acevedo as police chief, both of whom I brought to the City of Houston," said Turner.</p> <p>On the nagging threats posed by east side pollution and frequent ship channel explosions, like the ITC fire, challenger Tony Buzbee accused the mayor of failed leadership.</p> <p>"I have represented more than a hundred thousand people hurt or injured because of air quality issues and as your mayor, I will not allow these corporations to pull the wool over my eyes," said Buzbee.</p> <p>Mayor Turner was quick to fire back.</p> <p>"If you want a trial lawyer, get a trial lawyer, but right now we are talking More Home Stories

Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 30 as aid begins to land The death toll in the Bahamas rose to 30 in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carrying possessions in plastic bags, some weary Bahamians whose homes were smashed by Hurricane Dorian waited Thursday for a flight out of the disaster zone as an international humanitarian effort to help the Caribbean country gained momentum. The death toll rose to 30.</p><p>A few hundred people gathered at the partly flooded Leonard M. Thompson airport on Abaco island in hopes of getting a seat on one of the small planes picking up the most vulnerable survivors, including the sick and the elderly. However, the evacuation was slow and there was frustration for some who said they had nowhere to go after the Category 5 hurricane tore through the area, shattering whole neighborhoods.</p><p>"They told us that the babies, the pregnant people and the elderly people were supposed to be first preference," said Lukya Thompson, a 23-year-old bartender. Mom's boyfriend charged in death of girl found in closet

By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Sep 05 2019 01:04PM CDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 01:30PM CDT

Harris County prosecutors say the boyfriend of the woman charged with hiding her 5-year-old daughter's body in a closet will also be charged.

Priscilla Torres' boyfriend, Santiago Esparza, has been charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

It's the same charge Torres is facing. The bond for Torres remains at $50,000. Woman stabbed, house set on fire, neighbor shoots and kills suspect

By Damali Keith, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 05 2019 05:15PM CDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 05:17PM CDT

A resident in Independence Heights has shot and killed a man who was stabbing his neighbor. It happened on 35th Street at Arlington near North Main.

Police say the man had been in a domestic dispute with a woman. He left the house according to investigators, came back, set the house on fire, then started stabbing the woman. She is alive thanks to a neighbor who came to her rescue.

"If it wasn't for this neighbor to protect that girl, she would've been dead," says Kelvin Pope who is friends with the woman. It happened on 35th Street at Arlington near North Main.</p><p>Police say the man had been in a domestic dispute with a woman. He left the house according to investigators, came back, set the house on fire, then started stabbing the woman. Featured Videos

Mail delivery service still not offered in Prairie View
Woman who lost her child in house fire hosting free fire prevention event
Actor Isiah Washington 'walks away' from Democratic party
InStyle's images of Jennifer Aniston receive backlash on social media title="Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_20190906035559"/> </figure> <h3>Mail delivery service still not offered in Prairie View</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/woman-who-lost-her-child-in-house-fire-hosting-free-fire-prevention-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Woman_who_lost_her_child_in_house_fire_h_0_7642088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_who_lost_her_child_in_house_fire_h_0_20190906040217"/> </figure> <h3>Woman who lost her child in house fire hosting free fire prevention event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/actor-isiah-washington-walks-away-from-democratic-party"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_7642417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_20190906035559"/> </figure> <h3>Actor Isiah Washington 'walks away' from Democratic party</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/instyle-s-images-of-jennifer-aniston-receive-backlash-on-social-media"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/InStyle_s_images_of_Jennifer_Aniston_rec_0_7642079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" Most Recent

Woman who lost her child in house fire hosting free fire prevention event
Actor Isiah Washington 'walks away' from Democratic party
InStyle's images of Jennifer Aniston receive backlash on social media
Houston mayoral candidates clash at East End forum
Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 30 as aid begins to land data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Woman_who_lost_her_child_in_house_fire_h_0_7642088_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Woman_who_lost_her_child_in_house_fire_h_0_7642088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Woman_who_lost_her_child_in_house_fire_h_0_7642088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Woman_who_lost_her_child_in_house_fire_h_0_7642088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman who lost her child in house fire hosting free fire prevention event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/actor-isiah-washington-walks-away-from-democratic-party" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_7642417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_7642417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_7642417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_7642417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/Mail_delivery_service_still_not_offered__0_7642417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Actor Isiah Washington 'walks away' from Democratic party</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/instyle-s-images-of-jennifer-aniston-receive-backlash-on-social-media" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/InStyle_s_images_of_Jennifer_Aniston_rec_0_7642079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/InStyle_s_images_of_Jennifer_Aniston_rec_0_7642079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/InStyle_s_images_of_Jennifer_Aniston_rec_0_7642079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/InStyle_s_images_of_Jennifer_Aniston_rec_0_7642079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/InStyle_s_images_of_Jennifer_Aniston_rec_0_7642079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>InStyle's images of Jennifer Aniston receive backlash on social media</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-mayoral-candidates-clash-at-east-end-forum" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/05/mayor%20turner_1567737153855.JPG_7642221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston mayoral candidates clash at East End forum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-death-toll-in-bahamas-rises-to-30-as-aid-begins-to-land" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/getty_abacoislandbahamasdorian_090519_1567737039407_7642218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/getty_abacoislandbahamasdorian_090519_1567737039407_7642218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/getty_abacoislandbahamasdorian_090519_1567737039407_7642218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/getty_abacoislandbahamasdorian_090519_1567737039407_7642218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/getty_abacoislandbahamasdorian_090519_1567737039407_7642218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 