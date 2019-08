- A Houston man had a target on his back and lived to tell the tale.

Ramon Sosa and Maria de Lourdes Sosa were married for six years before filing for divorce.

During the course of them splitting up he learned that his soon to be ex-wife had hired a hitman to kill him.

With the help of Montgomery County sheriff's deputies, Sosa faked his own murder leading to the arrest and conviction of his ex.

She's now serving 20 years in prison.