- You will likely spend time in traffic on Wednesday through Sunday if you're staying in town to celebrate Independence Day.

Lower gas prices and robust consumer spending will have more drivers on area roads than last year.

Once again, Houston has a dubious distinction when it comes to our roadways, according to AAA.

"Houston makes the top 10 in the nation as far as worst corridors go for traffic congestion," said Joshua Zuber with AAA of Texas.

During the five-day holiday period, expect to see delays.

"We're talking about traffic delays up to three times as long right here in the Houston area," Zuber said.

On Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m., drivers should expect an 11-minute delay on Beltway 8 North from 249 to J.F.K. Boulevard.

On Thursday at around 11 a.m., expect about a 14-minute delay on 59 South downtown to 610.

Also on Thursday, expect almost a 30-minute delay on I-10 East from Silber Road to Waco Street.

That delay should happen at around 2 in the afternoon.

At around 4:30 on Friday afternoon, we will see a 24-minute delay on the Gulf Freeway from Greens Road to the Saint Joseph's exit Downtown.