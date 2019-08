- Houston- Galveston Coast Guard rescued a mariner near the Bolivar ferry landing in Galveston, early Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Coast Guard received a request from a man stating that he was in need of medical assistance after his boat struck a rock due to poor visibility near the Bolivar ferry landing.

The Galveston station responded with a crew in their 29 foot small boat rescue and transported the mariner to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at the Sector field office.

The man is reported to be in stable condition. Weather at the scene this morning was calm with 1 foot seas and 9 mph winds