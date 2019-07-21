< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Houston Brunch Festival 2019 helps locals celebrate most popular meal of the day data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-brunch-festival-2019-helps-locals-celebrate-most-popular-meal-of-the-day" data-title="Houston Brunch Festival 2019 helps locals celebrate most popular meal of the day" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-brunch-festival-2019-helps-locals-celebrate-most-popular-meal-of-the-day" addthis:title="Houston Brunch Festival 2019 helps locals celebrate most popular meal of the day"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419465978.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419465978");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419465978_419461031_192376"></div> <script>$(function(){var Posted Jul 21 2019 05:24PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 21 2019 04:48PM CDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 05:30PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419465978-419462888" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/21/KRIV_Erica_Ponder_Houston_Brunch_Festiva-5d34da6b14a4d60001c11848_1_Jul_21_2019_21_42_23_poster_1563746993864_7537974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419465978" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston loves brunch-- so much that a festival was created to celebrate the foods we crave every weekend, sending us to our favorite hot spots to gather with friends and family to talk about what happened throughout the week.</p><p>On Saturday, FOX 26 got a chance to experience the first year of Houston Brunch Fest while tasting foods from some of the top local vendors known for delcious brunch-based creations.</p><p>From vegan ice cream that tasted nothing like a substitute, to chicken and waffles with the perfect twist, these vendors were nothing short of ready to feed the city some goodness and flavor. </p><p>Take a look at some of the delectable dishes we were able to taste. 