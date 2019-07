- Houston loves brunch-- so much that a festival was created to celebrate the foods we crave every weekend, sending us to our favorite hot spots to gather with friends and family to talk about what happened throughout the week.

On Saturday, FOX 26 got a chance to experience the first year of Houston Brunch Fest while tasting foods from some of the top local vendors known for delcious brunch-based creations.

From vegan ice cream that tasted nothing like a substitute, to chicken and waffles with the perfect twist, these vendors were nothing short of ready to feed the city some goodness and flavor.

Take a look at some of the delectable dishes we were able to taste. And yes, they were all as good as they look.