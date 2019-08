- HPD is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Tierwester.

A boy less than two years old was struck, and bystanders came out and moved the child out of the street. Despite efforts, the child remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult was transported due to the heat, not related to the accident.

It appears to be an incredibly tragic accident, although first thought to be a hit-and-run case. The driver involved did return to the scene. Police are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

The child apparently was following an adult into the parking lot, and then fell behind. At the same time, a vehicle in the lot backed out and didn't realize the child was there. The driver returned to be interviewed by police.

A field sobriety test has been administered, and authorities do not yet know if the driver lives at the complex or is related to the child.