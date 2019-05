- Houston Independent School District is starting its Summer Meal Program on June 5 at more than 250 area schools, where breakfast and lunch will be served at no charge to children ages one to 18.

The Summer Meal Program is open to all children in Houston. They do not need to be enrolled in summer school or HISD to participate in the program. In addition, no paperwork, registration, or proof of income is required to participate. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.

Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 5 to July 3, with early learning and pre-kindergarten campuses to begin on June 4. Specific serving times vary by campus, so parents are encouraged to call the school and confirm before they arrive.

All HISD meals are nutritionally balanced to ensure children receive the vitamins and nutrients needed to maintain a healthy diet.

If you have questions about the no-cost Summer Meals Program, contact the HISD Nutrition Services department at 713-491-5944. To view a list of this year’s summer feeding sites, visit www.houstonisd.org/summermeals.

For information on where to find free meals after July 3, contact the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department at 713-676-6832 or dial 2-1-1.