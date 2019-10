- During a joint interview on Good Morning America with her daughter Chelsea, Hillary Clinton startled viewers by referencing her husband and former president Bill Clinton's affair.

“Can I ask you, what’s the gutsiest thing you’ve ever done?” the host asked.

“Oh boy, I think the gutsiest thing I’ve ever done, well, personally, was made the decision to stay in my marriage,” Hillary replied. “Publicly, politically, run for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.”

The Clintons are still together 25 years after the scandal.