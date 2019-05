- About 1,400 people packed the ballroom at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday for the annual Harris County Democratic Party luncheon.

The event featured party leaders from the federal to local level. They touted the party's accomplishments in 2018 and pressed Harris County Democrats to keep the momentum going into 2020.

The rallying cry was lead by Hillary Clinton. Her speech began with the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community.

"We’re witnessing an all out assault on fundamental rights," Clinton said.

Although Clinton only named President Trump by name once, he was far from absent in her remarks. She said he put the country in a constitutional crisis, but one that Texans will lead the country out of by voting Democrat in 2020.

"When I look at Texas, I see the future. I see a path to drive record turn out in 2020," she concluded.