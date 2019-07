The longest married couple in Nevada is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary by walking down the aisle again. Gail and Donna Andress are renewing their vows.

The couple, both 93 years old, met in biology class at Las Vegas High School. There was a rushed wedding with fears Gail would be shipped off to World War II.

"We broke up several times in high school," says Donna. "I had to really work hard, he was very popular!"

They have two kids, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

When asked what the key to a long and happy marriage is, they said patience and understanding.