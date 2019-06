- As wild weather has its way here in Houston, most will steer clear of it at all costs.

However, for some it’s their job to head straight to high water. When water starts to rise over roads and into Houston homes, it's all in a day’s work for Houston firefighters to come to the rescue and being able to get to someone who's trapped is half the battle.



“We have 20 evacuation boats, 11 rescue boats, three achilles boats, nine wave runners, 25 prime movers and nine high water rescue vehicles,” explains Houston Fire Department Engineer Operator Perry McClendon. So in other words, on a day like this with a potential for flooding, HFD rescue crews are ready.



“We have four high water vehicles that are assigned to each quadrant that are initially assigned to do community assessments and flooding assessments. The other five high water vehicles are staffed and ready to respond to emergencies” says McClendon.



The Houston Fire Department has drastically expanded its high water emergency fleet since our city was left underwater in 2017.



HFD has spent $2 million, increasing the number of rescue vehicles. So on a day like today when storms blow in, dozens of extra workers staff the equipment and search the city for anyone in need.

“We’ll drive around to the areas that we know are going to flood. We’ll check those areas, make sure the water is not high,” McClendon said.



Fortunately, there have not been any calls today to HFD for high water rescues.