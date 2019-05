- Hemp farming is one step closer to becoming legal in Texas.

House Bill 1325 would legalize industrial hemp farming, meaning you could grow anything with less than .3 THC, which would not be enough to get people high.

"Hemp" can be used for products ranging from clothing, beauty products, and oil extracts. it would also clear up the confusion on CBD oil infused products.

The bill has passed the House and Senate, and just awaits approval from Governor Abbott.