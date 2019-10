Help is pouring in for a homeless woman whose singing was caught on video in a Los Angeles subway.

GoFundMe sites have raised about $70,000 for Emily Zamourka, and a city councilman's office is paying her to perform this weekend.

The 52-year-old taught music after coming to the U.S. from Russia. She suffered serious health problems, and several years ago, her violin was stolen and smashed, taking away her livelihood.