- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton and Colorado counties today. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s, coupled with high humidity that will yield peak heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees.

Take extra precaustions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

This heat advisory includes the cities of Bay City, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, Ganado, Palacios, Weimer and Wharton.