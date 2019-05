For Jim Moriarty and his family, every passing day without their son, Jimmy, is one they can't forget. In November of 2016, a then 27-year-old Jimmy was killed while serving with the US Army's 5th Special Forces group in Jordan.

“You see Memorial Day sales, you see Memorial Day celebrations, you see people say Happy Memorial Day and Happy Memorial Day is not a greeting that you want to share with someone who's lost a son or daughter,” Moriarty said.

“Memorial Day is just another day that my son will never be here. He'll never get married. He'll never have children. He'll never be there when I grow old,” Moriarty continued.