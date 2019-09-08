< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HCSO investigates shooting that left man critically injured in NW Houston HCSO investigates shooting that left man critically injured in NW Houston By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 08 2019 09:58PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 08 2019 09:44PM CDT </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427949192" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Harris County Sheriff's deputies are now investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in northwest Harris County.</p> <p>Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene to find the man lying on the ground, covered in blood.</p> <p>Investigators said the young man apparently lived at a home on the 1200 block of Cherry Spring Drive with his mother and her common-law husband.</p> <p>Authorities said the young man drove up to the home and was waving a pistol around. His mom's partner had apparently warned the man to not aim the weapon in their direction, but at some point, deputies said a gunshot was discharged by the son.</p> <p>Investigators said the elderly man then retrieved a long-gun rifle and shot the son twice.</p> <p>“When we arrived, we found the son, or the young man, in the road here. The person who had shot him-- the older man -- he was in the yard and had laid the rifle down and gave himself up,” said HCSO Lieutenant Kim Fonville.</p> <p>At this point, investigators believe the shots were fired in self-defense.</p> <p>The young man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and rushed into emergency surgery.</p> <p>It's unclear what exactly lead up to the incident. 