- Police are looking for an 80-year-old man they say was last seen Sunday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfredo Gonzales was last seen at 207 W. Odell Street in Austin at around 8 p.m.

Gonzales is described as being 5'8" and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans. He typically uses a red walker.

Anyone with information on Gonzales' disappearance is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.