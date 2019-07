- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old man Tyler police say went missing Monday.

Tyler PD says Andrew Yelverton was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Old Omen.

He is described as having brown eyes and weighs 145 lbs., and is 5'10".

He was last seen in a 2009 Subaru Impreza.

Anyone with information on Yelverton's disappearance is asked to call police.