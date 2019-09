- Family and authorities are searching for a teen they say has been missing for nearly a week.

According to an organization called 1st Priority Search and Recovery, 13-year-old Demoreon Williams was last seen on September 11.

The organization says he was last seen wearing red basketball shorts, a grey hoodie with the sleeves cut out, a blue and grey shirt, and a backpack.

Williams may still be in the Cypress area around 1960 and Kuykendahl, or near Highway 249 and FM 1960 off Louetta Road.

Anyone with information on Williams' disappearance is urged to contact the Klein ISD Police Department at 832-249-4266, or 1st Priority Search and Recovery at 832-807-9421.