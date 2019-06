- Police are searching for a 13-year-old Houston girl that was last seen on June 15.

Police say Jennifer Monroy was last seen in the 6700 block of Atwell while leaving in an unknown direction of travel.

Jennifer is 5'2" feet tall and weighs 145 lbs. She was wearing a blue shirt and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information on Jennifer's disappearance can contact the Houston Police Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.