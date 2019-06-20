< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/supreme-court-says-bladensburg-peace-cross-can-continue-to-stand">Supreme Court says Bladensburg Peace Cross can continue to stand on public land</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/uswnt-defeats-sweden-2-0-in-final-group-game-of-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/uswnt-defeats-sweden-2-0-in-final-group-game-of-womens-world-cup">USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth">Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Extremely rare clouds that look like ocean waves photographed over Virginia mountains"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains">Extremely rare clouds that look like ocean waves photographed over Virginia mountains</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/supreme-court-says-bladensburg-peace-cross-can-continue-to-stand">Supreme Court says Bladensburg Peace Cross can continue to stand on public land</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/uswnt-defeats-sweden-2-0-in-final-group-game-of-womens-world-cup">USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth">Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains">Extremely rare clouds that look like ocean waves photographed over Virginia mountains</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-help-friend-aim-higher-when-dating-help-adopted-child-who-s-acting-out">Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/white-deer-spotted-in-prince-george-s-county">White deer spotted in Prince George's County</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Have you seen her? 13-year-old girl from Houston reported missing, police say Posted Jun 20 2019 03:12PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 04:01PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/have-you-seen-her-13-year-old-girl-reported-missing-police-say" addthis:title="Have you seen her? 13-year-old girl from Houston reported missing, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413830010.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413830010");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413830010-413829685"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413830010-413829685" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old Houston girl that was last seen on June 15.

Police say Jennifer Monroy was last seen in the 6700 block of Atwell while leaving in an unknown direction of travel.

Jennifer is 5'2" feet tall and weighs 145 lbs. She was wearing a blue shirt and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information on Jennifer's disappearance can contact the Houston Police Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840. DA's Office requests Harding Street records by end of Monday

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 20 2019 02:14PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 02:15PM CDT

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is requesting from the Houston Police Department all records related to all confidential informants utilized by officers involved in the Harding Street Shooting by the end of day Monday. Austin’s mother, Kalani Burton, said she warned her son of the possibility of the device exploding, but he’d told her he’d done enough research.</p><p>But in March 2018 after having the device for about a month, it exploded in Austin’s mouth. The blast was so strong, it cracked his jaw, shattered a small piece of the bone and knocked out some of his teeth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/federal-charges-filed-against-man-in-rice-football-player-s-death" title="Federal charges filed against man in Rice football player's death" data-articleId="413785367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stuart Mouchantaf" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Federal charges filed against man in Rice football player's death

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 20 2019 11:43AM CDT

Federal charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Katy man in connection to the overdose death of a Rice football player in March 2018, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 26, is charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute a powerful opioid analogue, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

According to the indictment, Mouchantaf allegedly conspired to distribute and possessed with intent to distribute carfentanil which resulted in the death of an otherwise healthy athlete in March 2018. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Mouchantaf allegedly possessed the deadly drug with the intent to distribute it on Rice University's campus the day before the victim's body was found. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 3D X-ray of a teen's shattered jaw is shown alongside a photo of a chunk of his gums and teeth that went missing after a vape pen exploded in his mouth. (Photo credit: New England Journal of Medicine)" title="foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A stunning display of rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds was photographed by Amy Hunter at Smith Mountain Lake in western Virginia on Tuesday. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/supreme-court-says-bladensburg-peace-cross-can-continue-to-stand" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;Peace&#x20;Cross&#x20;standing&#x20;in&#x20;Bladensburg&#x2c;&#x20;Maryland&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says Bladensburg Peace Cross can continue to stand on public land</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-defeats-sweden-2-0-in-final-group-game-of-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sweden&#x20;and&#x20;USA&#x20;battle&#x20;it&#x20;out&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;final&#x20;Group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Le&#x20;Havre&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Grimm&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;3D&#x20;X-ray&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;teen&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;shattered&#x20;jaw&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;chunk&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;gums&#x20;and&#x20;teeth&#x20;that&#x20;went&#x20;missing&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;mouth&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;New&#x20;England&#x20;Journal&#x20;of&#x20;Medicine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/have-you-seen-her-13-year-old-girl-reported-missing-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/missing%20teen_1561061531772.JPG_7425736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Have you seen her? 13-year-old girl from Houston reported missing, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/da-s-office-requests-harding-street-records-by-end-of-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hardingstreetletter_1561058000819_7425156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hardingstreetletter_1561058000819_7425156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hardingstreetletter_1561058000819_7425156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hardingstreetletter_1561058000819_7425156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hardingstreetletter_1561058000819_7425156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DA's Office requests Harding Street records by end of Monday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section 