Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo pledges action after survey says Houstonians feel unsafe Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo pledges action after survey says Houstonians feel unsafe 19 2019 05:57PM By Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 19 2019 07:09PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 05:57PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413642916-386249672" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413642916" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - From the day she took the oath of office, Lina Hidalgo's expressed desire was to hear from as many of Harris County's 4.6 million residents as possible.</p> <p>After weeks of community meetings and a month long survey, about 11,000 citizens responded.</p> <p>"It's going to be a lot of work to make county government totally open, accessible, and engaging and we have a long way to go," said Hidalgo.</p> <p>Harris County's chief executive believes the snap shot generated by her "Talking Transition" initiative yielded valuable insights - especially from traditionally underserved communities.</p> <p>"Regardless of where they live, 44 percent of respondents reported feeling unsafe about (future) disasters and natural disasters," said Hidalgo.</p> <p>Hidalgo says that collective insecurity is being addressed with hundreds of fully funded flood mitigation projects.</p> <p>Among other major concerns emerging from the survey, is an environment many see as deteriorating.</p> <p>"Folks reported that air quality and water throughout the County is declining," said Hidalgo.</p> <p>In response, the County Judge pledged more scientific focus and better testing.</p> <p>Of all the survey results, the most alarming involved "law and order", with 40 percent of those who responded calling their neighborhoods "unsafe" and nearly half retaining a "negative perception of the criminal justice system".</p> <p>Hidalgo promised a continued push toward bail reform and what she calls "best practices".</p> <p>"We've got to identify the folks that don't need to be in jail because they can't pay. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_arrested_for_shooting_at_firefighter_0_7420596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_arrested_for_shooting_at_firefighter_0_7420596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_arrested_for_shooting_at_firefighter_0_7420596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_arrested_for_shooting_at_firefighter_0_7420596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_arrested_for_shooting_at_firefighter_0_7420596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for firing shots at 2 Houston Fire Dept. paramedics, told HPD he buried body in yard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters were responding to a medical call when the patient pulled out a gun and fired two shots, the Houston Fire Department says.</p><p>Officials say the crew had to wrestle the gun away from the patient. No injuries were reported.</p><p>Homicide detectives arrested a 60-year-old man, who fired shots at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in the 12100 block of Sela at about 9 a.m. Neither paramedic was injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/court-date-reset-for-andre-jackson-in-josue-flores-case" title="Court date reset for Andre Jackson in Josue Flores case" data-articleId="413546513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Court_date_reset_for_Andre_Jackson_0_7419625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Court_date_reset_for_Andre_Jackson_0_7419625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Court_date_reset_for_Andre_Jackson_0_7419625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Court_date_reset_for_Andre_Jackson_0_7419625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Court_date_reset_for_Andre_Jackson_0_7419625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andre Jackson is led through the courthouse after his court date was reset on Wednesday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court date reset for Andre Jackson in Josue Flores case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The court date has been reset for the man charged with the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.</p><p>Andre Jackson, 30, was set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning, the day after he was arrested again on a murder charge.</p><p>As he was led through the courthouse, Jackson turned to reporters and said, "I'm Grace Jones' son, Fox". More Stories (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than men's games, audit report shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/family-of-missing-woman-pleads-for-her-return"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/missing_1560985705284_7420948_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="missing_1560985705284.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Family of missing woman pleads for her return</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/103-year-old-runner-becomes-oldest-woman-to-compete-on-american-track"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Julia Hawkins, 103, has become the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico on Monday, according to event organizers. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/shots-fired-outside-bissonnet-burger-king-suspect-in-custody-after-officer-involved-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Shots fired outside Bissonnet Burger King, suspect in custody after officer involved shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/harris-county-judge-lina-hidalgo-pledges-action-after-survey-says-houstonians-feel-unsafe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/29/vlcsnap-2019-01-08-18h15m08s90_1548768086220_6686753_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo pledges action after survey says Houstonians feel unsafe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-soccer-games-generate-more-revenue-than-mens-games-audit-report-shows" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jessica&#x20;McDonald&#x20;takes&#x20;on&#x20;Carla&#x20;Guerrero&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;vs&#x2e;&#x20;Chile&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;match&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Richard&#x20;Heathcote&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than men's games, audit report shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/family-of-missing-woman-pleads-for-her-return" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/missing_1560985705284_7420948_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/missing_1560985705284_7420948_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/missing_1560985705284_7420948_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/missing_1560985705284_7420948_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/missing_1560985705284_7420948_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of missing woman pleads for her return</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/103-year-old-runner-becomes-oldest-woman-to-compete-on-american-track" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Julia&#x20;Hawkins&#x2c;&#x20;103&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;become&#x20;the&#x20;oldest&#x20;woman&#x20;to&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;compete&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;American&#x20;track&#x20;after&#x20;finishing&#x20;the&#x20;50-&#x20;and&#x20;100-meter&#x20;dashes&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Senior&#x20;Games&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Mexico&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;event&#x20;organizers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Brit&#x20;Huckabay&#x2f;NSGA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 