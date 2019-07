File / FOX 13 News File / FOX 13 News

- The Harris County District Attorney is announcing a new policy for marijuana cases in order to follow a new state law.

Hemp is now legal in Texas. It's defined as cannabis with less than .3 percent THC. If it has more than .3 percent THC, It’'s weed.

The D.A. says her office will no longer accept criminal charges for misdemeanor possession of marijuana without a lab test proving it has more than .3 percent THC.