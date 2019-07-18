A Houston police officer was arrested and relieved of duty during a covert prostitution sting operation in Fort Bend County, according to court records.

The officer, Danny Le, posted a $500 bond after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution, Fort Bend County district court records show.

Le, sworn in 22 years ago, was assigned to downtown patrol division. He has been conformed to be relieved of duty as of July 16.