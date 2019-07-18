This is a developing story.
Posted Jul 18 2019 04:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 05:52PM CDT
A Houston police officer was arrested and relieved of duty during a covert prostitution sting operation in Fort Bend County, according to court records.
The officer, Danny Le, posted a $500 bond after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution, Fort Bend County district court records show.
Le, sworn in 22 years ago, was assigned to downtown patrol division. He has been conformed to be relieved of duty as of July 16.
Posted Jul 17 2019 07:39PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 04:03PM CDT
A 17-year-old man is charged with murdering his father on Wednesday evening.
Houston police say Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, stabbed his father in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on the 1300-block of Eldridge Parkway.
Carlos Colon Cacho, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:30AM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 02:22PM CDT
According to NBA sources Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash franchises.
An official announcement that Harden is the newest member of the group is expected soon.
The 2018 NBA MVP joins the ownership group headed by Gabriel Brener, the majority owner of the MLS and the NWSL teams.