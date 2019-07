- Preliminary information shows that the Harris County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving a wrecker.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at FM 529 @ Queenston at a Walgreens. Units found a male that sustained a gunshot wound. Male was taken by LifeFlight in critical condition. Preliminary info: unknown suspect fled in a black tow truck, motive unknown. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/4opQo6Uzng — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 19, 2019

The incident happened at 3:27 p.m. on Friday in the 17100 block of FM 529 in northwest Harris County. A Hispanic male and his friends exited the vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot. They remained there for several minutes, at which point another vehicle pulled up and shot the male in the lower jaw and fled in a black tow truck.

The shooter fled, and the victim was transported via Life Flight where he is now in critical, but stable, condition.

