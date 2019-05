- In less than 48 hours, Harris County Animal Shelter has taken in over 200 animals from the community to the already overcrowded facility.

The shelter is reducing adoption fees to $10 for all animals from Wednesday, May 22nd until Friday, May 24th and will provide supplies if needed to Harris County residents willing to foster animals. The adoption fee includes spay or neuter procedure, all age appropriate vaccines, a microchip, and a one-year pet license.

Temporary fosters provide the space desperately needed, and a short-term loving home until the animals are adopted. Fostering can be a solution for people or families not ready to make the commitment of adopting, but willing to help.

“We are out of space,” said Dr. Michael White, Director, Harris County Animal Shelter. “Many of our kennels already have up to six dogs in them and we have several nursing cats with kittens and dogs with puppies that are in urgent need of a temporary foster home.”

"Summer is traditionally our busiest intake season and we need the support of the community to be able to sustain our lifesaving efforts," White said.

To adopt, visit Harris County Animal Shelter weekdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adoptions are first come, first serve and are required to take place in person at the shelter. Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Rd. Houston, Texas.

Harris County residents interested in temporarily fostering a shelter animal for two to three weeks are encouraged to email foster@phs.hctx.net.

Harris County Animal Shelter serves the residents and pets of unincorporated Harris County and as the municipal shelter; is required to accept every animal that comes through the doors regardless of breed, temperament, health conditions, and circumstances. To learn more about Harris County Animal Shelter or pets in need, visit CountyPets.com.