- Harris County residents and businesses affected by severe storms back in May are now eligible for low-interest, long-term loans to help with recovery.

Kingwood residents were particularly hard hit with flooding from rain on May 7 and 8.

Starting Tuesday, representatives will be available at an outreach center in Richmond to answer questions and to help apply.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

William Travis Building, First Floor Meeting Room

301 Jackson Street

​​​​​​​Richmond, TX 77469

Opens 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 25

For more information, click here.