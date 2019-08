Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 15, 2018 Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 15, 2018

- Into a community immersed in grief and uncertainty came the leader of the Lone Star State. Ahead of 22 funerals and the suffering to follow, Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the ugly truth.

"We are dealing with a white supremacist. We are dealing with racism," said Abbott.

In addition to $5 million for emergency relief, Abbott brought to state law makers in El Paso a fundamental promise.

"Our job is to keep all Texans safe. We will act swiftly and aggressively to achieve it," said Abbott.

As in the wake of the massacre in Santa Fe, Abbott proposed roundtable discussions with a battery of expert advisors, but again stopped short of voicing support for so called "red flag" legislation - laws that would allow courts to confiscate firearms from those considered unstable.

"We need to also make sure that guns are not in the hands of deranged killers like the man who committed this heinous crime here in El Paso while also making sure that constitutional rights are not going to be violated....There were no red flags about this particular shooter," said Abbott.

Instead, Abbot referenced gun safety legislation passed in the last session and the willingness to do far more in the future.

"To reduce racism and hate in this state. To tamp down the rhetoric," said Abbott.

The governor said he welcomed President Trump's visit to El Paso as a means of gaining federal resources to head off future attack.