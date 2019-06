Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law Monday that clears up which CBD products are legal in Texas and will also allow local farmers to grow hemp as a crop.

The law, which received bipartisan support in the state legislature, went into effect immediately.

It will allow Texas to set up a federally approved program for farmers to grow hemp as an industrial crop, including procedures for sampling, inspection and testing.

It also expands the kind of hemp products that can be legally purchased in Texas.