The GOP is responding after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the House into a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection, actions Pelosi said would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office." She declared: "No one is above the law."
Pelosi had long resisted pursuing impeachment, but her caucus moved swiftly in favor of a probe in recent days following reports that Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic foe Joe Biden and his son. Her decision sets up her party's most urgent and consequential confrontation with a president who thrives on combat, and it injects deep uncertainty in the 2020 White House race.
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Posted Sep 25 2019 03:10PM CDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 06:12PM CDT
The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of Ron Haskell who admittedly shot and killed six of his in-laws back in 2014. The jury is now sequestered.
Jurors have been considering Ron Haskell's fate since around 3:00 pm. They actually have 3 options.One is finding Haskell not guilty. That is something even his own attorney said he knows won't happen after Haskell admittedly shot and killed Stephen & Katie Stay and the couple's four little kids who once called him "Uncle Ronnie".
Ronald Haskell, who was earlier convicted of violence against his wife Melanie, shot Melanie's sister Katie Stay, Katie's husband and all five of the Stay's kids after his wife divorced him. Defense attorneys say Haskell was suffering a mental crisis when he tied up and duct taped his own mother in California on July 2, 2014 and began driving to Texas.
Posted Sep 25 2019 10:36PM CDT
Updated Sep 26 2019 05:58AM CDT
Houston police say a man who ran over and killed two homeless people in was taken into custody.
Jordache Lenton is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.
Police say it all started when Lenton got into a fender bender around midnight and took off. He tried to turn onto Beechnut, lost control, and ran over a man and woman sleeping under a beltway overpass.
Posted Sep 25 2019 08:38PM CDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 08:44PM CDT
TOMBALL, Texas -- A family is looking for answers after they say their third-grader had to be treated for injuries that stemmed from bullying.
Christian Boynton, 8, was attacked by three kids in the bathroom at Lakewood Elementary School, his sister Kailee says.
On a Facebook post, Kailee says her brother suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital.