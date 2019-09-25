The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of Ron Haskell who admittedly shot and killed six of his in-laws back in 2014. The jury is now sequestered.

Jurors have been considering Ron Haskell's fate since around 3:00 pm. They actually have 3 options.One is finding Haskell not guilty. That is something even his own attorney said he knows won't happen after Haskell admittedly shot and killed Stephen & Katie Stay and the couple's four little kids who once called him "Uncle Ronnie".

Ronald Haskell, who was earlier convicted of violence against his wife Melanie, shot Melanie's sister Katie Stay, Katie's husband and all five of the Stay's kids after his wife divorced him. Defense attorneys say Haskell was suffering a mental crisis when he tied up and duct taped his own mother in California on July 2, 2014 and began driving to Texas.