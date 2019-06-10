< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411962673" data-article-version="1.0">Not done yet: Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors with final score of 106-105</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411962673" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Not done yet: Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors with final score of 106-105&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/golden-state-warriors-beat-raptors-with-final-score-of-106-105" data-title="Not done yet: Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors with final score of 106-105" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/golden-state-warriors-beat-raptors-with-final-score-of-106-105" addthis:title="Not done yet: Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors with final score of 106-105"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411962673.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411962673");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411962673-411962643"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411962673-411962643" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/raptors_1560224470821_7381752_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411962673" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Golden State isn't ready to give up its throne yet, as they have beat the Raptors with a score of 106-105</p><p>The Raptors don't see any reason to start celebrating - yet.</p><p>"We haven't done anything," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. "We've still got to get one more win. It's the first to four. You've got champions coming in here and they're going to play their butts off and play extremely hard."</p><p>Out for more than a month now with a calf strain, Durant was on the floor for practice on Sunday. The Warriors are hoping he will be able to play on Monday night.</p><p>"It's just a matter of, 'Can you win one basketball game right now? Can you go play an amazing 48 minutes, quiet this crowd that's going to be probably unbelievable, and slow down a team that's been playing amazing, especially these last two games, and just win one basketball game?'" Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. "If we focus on that mission, our history kind of speaks for itself in terms of being able to get that done."</p><p>The Raptors are showing no signs of exhaling. Raptors coach Nick Nurse was amused to learn that there were "Let's Go Raptors" chants on some flights landing in Toronto on Sunday, as well as at the PGA Tour's Canadian Open. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/drownings-declared-a-public-health-crisis-in-harris-county" title="Drownings declared a public health crisis in Harris County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Drownings_declared_a_public_health_crisi_0_7381222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Drownings_declared_a_public_health_crisi_0_7381222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Drownings_declared_a_public_health_crisi_0_7381222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Drownings_declared_a_public_health_crisi_0_7381222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Drownings_declared_a_public_health_crisi_0_7381222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drownings declared a public health crisis in Harris County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 26 is your station for safety, and we want to remind parents that with the summer season kicking off you want to be very cautious when your child goes for a swim.</p><p>The family of Judah Brown wants to do everything they can to prevent other families from feeling the pain they went through.</p><p>Mark Brown, Judah’s father, tells FOX 26 that, “Today would have been Judah’s sixth birthday. At the age of three he drowned and died so today even though he’s not with us he’s in heaven we still recognize his birthday every year.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/amber-alert-issued-for-2-year-old-boy-in-league-city" title="Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy from League City" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Amber_Alert_issued_for_3_year_old_boy_fr_0_7381129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Amber_Alert_issued_for_3_year_old_boy_fr_0_7381129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Amber_Alert_issued_for_3_year_old_boy_fr_0_7381129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Amber_Alert_issued_for_3_year_old_boy_fr_0_7381129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Amber_Alert_issued_for_3_year_old_boy_fr_0_7381129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy from League City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old little boy from League City been cancelled, police say. </p><p>Malakhi Bankhead was last seen with Katherine Ulrich, 21, and Cody Bankhead, 24. Ulrich is described as having numerous tattoos, and Bankhead is described as having a scar on his upper arm.</p><p>According to League City PD, there was a writ of attachment for delivery of the child to Child Protective Services signed by a judge on June 5, but the child was not delivered to CPS. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" title="Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Investigation_into_helicopter_crash_0_7381201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Investigation_into_helicopter_crash_0_7381201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Investigation_into_helicopter_crash_0_7381201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Investigation_into_helicopter_crash_0_7381201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Investigation_into_helicopter_crash_0_7381201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m. A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan during a rainstorm on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot, acc" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan during a rainstorm on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot, according to emergency officials.</p><p>FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. That area is just north of Times Square.</p><p>An Agusta A109E helicopter with one person on board crashed into the building, which is 1750 feet high, at about 1:45 p.m., the FAA said in a statement .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/drownings-declared-a-public-health-crisis-in-harris-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/drown_1560220988788_7381226_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="drown_1560220988788.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Drownings declared a public health crisis in Harris County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-calls-french-wine-tariffs-unfair-vows-to-do-something-about-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: President Donald Trump gives an address at the White House on May 22,2019, side-by-side with wine glasses. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla and Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) " title="GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Trump calls French wine tariffs unfair, vows to ‘do something' about it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-officer-gives-young-boy-walking-alone-ride-home-buys-groceries-for-his-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officer James Riley gave a young boy who was walking alone a ride home and also bought his family groceries, according to a Facebook post by the Austin Police Department. (Photo Courtesy: Austin Police Department)" title="THUMB GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police officer gives young boy walking alone ride home, buys groceries for his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/amber-alert-issued-for-2-year-old-boy-in-league-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="malakhi_1560212842367.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy from League City</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/drownings-declared-a-public-health-crisis-in-harris-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/drown_1560220988788_7381226_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/drown_1560220988788_7381226_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/drown_1560220988788_7381226_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/drown_1560220988788_7381226_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/drown_1560220988788_7381226_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Drownings declared a public health crisis in Harris County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-calls-french-wine-tariffs-unfair-vows-to-do-something-about-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;gives&#x20;an&#x20;address&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;22&#x2c;2019&#x2c;&#x20;side-by-side&#x20;with&#x20;wine&#x20;glasses&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x20;and&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Zuchnik&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump calls French wine tariffs unfair, vows to ‘do something' about it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-officer-gives-young-boy-walking-alone-ride-home-buys-groceries-for-his-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer&#x20;James&#x20;Riley&#x20;gave&#x20;a&#x20;young&#x20;boy&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;walking&#x20;alone&#x20;a&#x20;ride&#x20;home&#x20;and&#x20;also&#x20;bought&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;groceries&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;Facebook&#x20;post&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Austin&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Austin&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police officer gives young boy walking alone ride home, buys groceries for his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/amber-alert-issued-for-2-year-old-boy-in-league-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy from League City</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hardcore-buffalo-spin-ny-ice-cream-shop-debuts-wing-sauce-flavor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lake&#x20;Effect&#x20;Ice&#x20;Cream&#x20;debuted&#x20;a&#x20;wing&#x20;sauce&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;flavor&#x20;called&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Medium&#x2c;&#x20;Extra&#x20;Creamy&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lake&#x20;Effect&#x20;Ice&#x20;Cream&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hardcore Buffalo spin': NY ice cream shop debuts wing sauce flavor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 